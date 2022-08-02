Have mixed feelings: Kaushik on Chepauk sharing title with Kovai

CHENNAI: In what was a first occurrence in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, two teams shared the top prize.
After rain played spoilsport in Coimbatore on Sunday, Chepauk Super Gillies and Lyca Kovai Kings were declared joint-winners since the final did not have a reserve day.
As a result, Chepauk clinched a record-extending fourth TNPL title and a third crown in succession while Kovai bagged its maiden trophy.
Super Gillies has completed the latest three-year cycle unconquered, but skipper Kaushik Gandhi said that he does not know how to react to the Season 6 triumph.
“I had a chat with guys from the other team (Kovai). It (the result) feels neither like a win nor like a loss. We have mixed feelings. The cup is not shared a lot of times. There is only one winner usually. It will take time for us to understand that we are [one of] the champions of the tournament,” Kaushik told DT Next on Sunday.
But, Kaushik said that Chepauk ended up where it wanted to. “With the team that we had, we, at the start of the tournament, had set out with the goal of reaching the final and competing for the championship. We did that and it feels nice,” he added.
Kaushik further said that the title is the fruit of CSG’s on-field supremacy and off-field toil. “It is the reward for the consistency (referring to the six-match winning streak prior to the final) we showed and amount of hard work we put in during our practice sessions, especially in the 10 days after the first two matches (which the team lost),” Kaushik went on to add.
BRIEF SCORES: Lyca Kovai Kings 138/9 in 17 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 65, Sandeep Warrier 4/29, R Sai Kishore 3/26) vs Chepauk Super Gillies 14/2 in 4 overs
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android