Max Verstappen wins Hungarian GP

Lewis Hamilton (+7.834 seconds) finished second for Mercedes with teammate George Russell (+12.337 seconds), on pole position for the first time, third in a repeat of the previous race in France.

Reigning champion Verstappen (258 points) now has a massive 80-point lead – more than three races – over the second-placed Leclerc (178 points) after 13 of 22 races. The Ferrari driver (+16.047 seconds) led for a while in the race, but ended up sixth as his tyre strategy unravelled.