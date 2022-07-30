When weather spiced up Chettinad and MAM Muthiah Cup

Overnight transformation

The course had begun to play long already and the greens were changing in character overnight – even between a Saturday afternoon and a Sunday morning. This challenge of the ball failing to run extra yards after flight and the greens slowing down due to an overnight drizzle was what 52 players were up against, when they teed off for the MAM Muthiah Cup and the Chettinad Cup, held concurrently on July 23 and July 24 at the Madras Gymkhana Club (MGC) annexe in Guindy. The Muthiah Cup was an Open event while the Chettinad Cup had a handicap play format.

At 5:40 am on day 1, the scene was fairly dramatic as it was still raining. However, the players teed off at 6 am and as if on cue, the rain stopped soon. Those familiar with the Gym links will know that the course turns green swiftly after a few showers. It was a pleasant sight but a transformed course that greeted the golfers.

On day 2, the course was soft, thanks to the overnight rain. The organisers amped the challenge by pushing the tees back and keeping the pin positions at interesting angles. Further, the greens speed was set at 8.5, testing the putting skill of the golfers. The Hole 11 pin in particular drew a number of snarky comments, with one golfer terming the slope on the green ‘brutal’. The drive on par 3 Hole 11 is in itself a challenge, given the tough OB (Out of Bounds) areas. And with the tricky pin position, one had to plan precisely where to land the drive. A few golfers did and bagged a birdie on that hole.

For those who had already missed being on top of the leaderboard, the interest lay in watching the keen contest between Darshan Veeraraghavan, Nikhill Cherian and Pranav Nandakumar. Veeraraghavan was back on the course after a seven-week lay-off due to an injury. Nandakumar, the teenage sensation, was leading by a stroke at four over, when play began on day 2. After the first four holes, Veeraraghavan was three shots behind both Cherian and Nandakumar. However, Veeraraghavan proved experience counts, when he held his nerve and played even par for the next 14 holes. The other two dropped a number of shots and Veeraraghavan, who defended his Muthiah Cup title, was a happy man at the end. “Guindy is best when it rains. Although it plays much longer, it is far easier to score when it is soft and there are no unfair bounces,” said Veeraraghavan.

Clearly, ones who play the long and short game under any condition know how to convert well.