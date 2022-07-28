Vettel to retire at the end of season

BUDAPEST: Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel on Thursday announced that he would retire at the end of the season to spend more time with his family.
German driver Vettel won his four F1 titles from 2010 to 2013 with the Red Bull team. His last race victory came in 2019 with Ferrari. This season with Aston Martin, he has been largely unsuccessful with a best finish of sixth place. “The decision to retire has been a difficult one for me to take, and I have spent a lot of time thinking about it,” Vettel said.
“At the end of the year, I want to take some more time to reflect on what I will focus on next; it is very clear to me that, being a father, I want to spend more time with my family.” Vettel has won 53 races, the third-highest total in F1 behind Lewis Hamilton (103) and Michael Schumacher (91). He won an F1 record 13 races in 2013.
Vettel became the youngest world champion at 23 in 2010 and later became the third driver to win four consecutive championships after F1 greats Juan Miguel Fangio and Schumacher. Hamilton has since joined the club.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android