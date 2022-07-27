Int'l players heap praise on arrangements made for Chess Olympiad

CHENNAI: International chess players, who have come to participate in the 44th International Chess Olympiad, have already started appreciating the State government for the arrangements made for the international event.

"This is going to be the best Chess Olympiad ever!" said Micheal Rahal, Spanish International Master, in a tweet. Rahal shared the picture of the venue and appreciated the arrangements.

Rahal further said that his first report for the International Chess Federation from Chennai is that "Chennai is just crazy for Chess".