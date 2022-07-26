44th Chess Olympiad: India to field a record 6 teams, 30 players

With a record 187 countries taking part with 188 teams in the Open section and 162 in the Women's section, the Olympiad will witness the highest ever participation.

A record total of 30 Indian players across six teams (Three in open and three women) will be participating in the Olympiad.

Each team will have 5 members out of which four will be fielded in each round. The captain of the team, in most cases non-playing, will decide the team composition.