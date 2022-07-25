Ultimate Kho Kho: Telugu Yoddhas unveils logo for inaugural season

The omnipresent twin peaks symbolise the team's ambition to achieve success, maximising human potential and with the purpose of maximising growth. The gold colour in the logo. The first season of the Ultimate Kho Kho League will be played at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune from August 14 to September 4. The 21-day league under the aegis of the Kho Kho Federation of India will see 6 different teams fighting for the title.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Sujoy Ganguly, Marketing Head, GMR Sports, said, "When the opportunity came our way of owning a team in the Ultimate Kho Kho League that represents the Telugu-speaking region, we did not think twice to go ahead with the proposition. It gives me immense pride to now showcasing the new brand identity of our franchise, Telugu Yoddhas which will compete in the upcoming inaugural season of the Ultimate Kho-Kho League. We are looking forward to a great season of the Yoddhas ahead in the first UKK League." "As a home-grown company, we have taken a lot of pride in furthering the cause of promoting indigenous sports. Kabaddi was our first step in this direction and now with Kho Kho, we are happy to further our efforts toward promoting indigenous sports. The GMR group has a very emotional connection with the region as not only the GMR family hails from the region but our core business is heavily entrenched in the region. Our first ever airport also happened in the form of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad," he added.

Telugu Yoddhas will play an opening match of the inaugural season of Ultimate Kho-Kho League 2022 on August 14, 2022, against Chennai Quick Guns.