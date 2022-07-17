A look at PV Sindhu's best performances in 2022

NEW DELHI: PV Sindhu has had a great 2022 so far. She has won three titles this year and has performed well in other tournaments too.
PV Sindhu clinched her maiden Singapore Open title and the third overall title in 2022 by defeating China's Wang Zhiyi in the finals by 21-9, 11-21, 21-15. She won the first game comprehensively but lost the next one. However, she bounced back to win the last one to clinch the title.
Sindhu secured a Bronze medal at the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 held from April-May 2022. She had lost to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the semi-finals by 13-21, 21-19, 21-16. Though she could not reach the pinnacle, she returned home with a medal nonetheless.
Swiss Open 2022 was the star shuttler's second title in 2022. In the women's singles final back in March, she defeated Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand by 21-16, 21-8 in 49 minutes at St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel. Sindhu was at her most brutal in this match, sending her opponent packing bags within two games.
In January this year, Sindhu won the women's singles title at the Syed Modi International tournament. At the Babu Banarasi Indoor Stadium, top-seed Sindhu defeated Malvika Bansod 21-13, 21-16 in the summit clash that lasted for 35 minutes.
