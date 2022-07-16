Chepauk eyes third victory on the bounce

CHENNAI: Chepauk Super Gillies will look to notch up its third successive win in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 when it takes on Dindigul Dragons at the Sri Ramakrishna College Ground in Coimbatore on Saturday.

After going down to Nellai Royal Kings and Siechem Madurai Panthers in its first two matches, double defending champion Chepauk roared back with victories over Ruby Trichy Warriors and Lyca Kovai Kings. The Kaushik Gandhi-led Super Gillies has four points from as many matches while Dragons, captained by C Hari Nishaanth, has four points from five fixtures and heads into the match on the back of a defeat to Madurai.

“We can improve in a lot of areas. We can improve as a team. We would like to get to our A-game as we approach the business end of the tournament,” Kaushik had said post Chepauk’s five-wicket triumph over Kovai.

R Sai Kishore, who sizzled with both bat and ball in the previous outing, and opener Narayan Jagadeesan are in good form ahead of the their team’s fifth league match. Possessing lots of experience, the duo would hope to take CSG closer to a play-off spot.

In another match, ‘home team’ Kovai will face iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. While Kovai endured a loss at the hands of Chepauk in its last fixture, Tiruppur defeated Salem Spartans comfortably in its previous contest.