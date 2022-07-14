Need to prioritise World T20 this year, says Bumrah

LONDON: Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah says it is difficult to manage workload across three formats and that’s why the emphasis is on the shortest format this year since the T20 World Cup is only three months away.

“It’s a combination and it’s not just about matches you pick. Like in a World Cup year, what is the format (T20 this year) that I need to give more priority and if it’s a World Test Championship final year, the emphasis is on Test cricket,” Bumrah said after India’s thumping 10-wicket win in the first ODI.

While he would be taking a break during the ODIs in the West Indies, Bumrah gave an idea as to how he manages his workload, having already played a Test, a T20I and a 50-over game all in a space of a week.

“It is difficult to manage workloads in all three formats. Only may be five days ago we were playing Test cricket and then played T20 and now we are playing ODIs, so mental adjustment is needed,” he said.

Just like his skipper Rohit Sharma, Bumrah also believes in shutting the outside noise.

“Not making things too complicated and shutting the outside noise has worked for me. I don’t get buoyed by praise nor do I get bogged down by criticism.

“I respect what people (experts) have to say but I don’t take them seriously-- good or bad,” Bumrah said when asked how he feels about former England skipper Nasser Hussain terming him world’s best all format bowler at the moment.

For him, maintaining a balance is important.

“I live in present, because there is a lot of outside noise, your mind can be cluttered by lot of opinions and it can create confusion.”

He was outstanding in seamer-friendly conditions at the Oval on Tuesday but Bumrah isn’t overjoyed as he understands that there could be days when even his best efforts might go in-vain.

“See, I don’t look at end results and judge myself. There have been occasions where I have bowled so much better than this and not gotten wickets but I always follow the same routine.”

It did help that the white Kookaburra ball swung both ways during the entire duration of the England innings.

For Bumrah, cricket is a great leveller and on Thursday when India plays at the Lord’s, it will again be a start from zero.

“The beauty of cricket is that on a given day, you might try anything and it works out for you. But there will be days when everything you try doesn’t work and that’s why you need to remain stable as every day is a new day.”