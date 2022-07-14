2nd ODI: India win toss, elect to bowl against England

CHENNAI: India won the toss and chose to bowl against England.

India made one change in the playing XI with former skipper Virat Kohli replacing Shreyas Iyer. England are fielding an unchanged team.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk/capt), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley