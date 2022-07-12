TNPL 2022: In-form Madurai beats Salem by 39 runs

CHENNAI: Salem Spartans suffered its third successive defeat in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 as it went down to Siechem Madurai Panthers by 39 runs at the Sri Ramakrishna College Ground in Coimbatore on Monday.

Bottom dweller Salem is yet to open its account while the second-placed Madurai notched up its fourth victory and has eight points from five matches. Invited to bat, Panthers put 165 for seven on the board, riding on 30+ contributions from Rithik Easwaran (41 off 27 balls, 3 fours, 3 sixes) and captain NS Chaturved (34 off 24 balls, 1 four, 2 sixes). The duo dominated the middle overs and put on 59 runs for the fourth wicket.

Spartans never got going in the chase and could muster only 126 for nine. Left-arm spinner P Saravanan (2/9 off 4 overs) impressed on his debut while pacer R Silambarasan (4/22 off 4 overs) was the destructor-in-chief.

BRIEF SCORES: Siechem Madurai Panthers 165/7 in 20 overs (Rithik Easwaran 41, NS Chaturved 34, G Kishoor 3/39) bt Salem Spartans 126/9 in 20 overs (R Silambarasan 4/22, P Saravanan 2/9, B Rocky 2/27)