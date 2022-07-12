FIH Women's World Cup: India crashes out post Spain loss

TERRASSA(SPAIN): India was eliminated from the Women’s Hockey World Cup on Sunday (Monday in IST) after losing 0-1 to co-host Spain in the crossover match.

After shutting the door for three quarters, thanks to goalkeeper Savita Punia’s brilliance, India let in the winning goal three minutes from the final hooter when Marta Segu scored off a rebound. As was the case throughout its campaign, India fared poorly in penalty corners, failing to convert any of the four opportunities it earned.

India secured its first PC in the eighth minute, but the Spanish defence was up to the task. After the first quarter, it was all Spain as the co-host found ways to get past the India backline. However, skipper Savita led from the front, pulling off one fine save after another to keep the scoreline intact.

In a moment of goalkeeping magic in the second quarter, Savita produced three successive saves – first a Xantal Gine penalty corner strike, then a rebound from the same player and finally a rebound off Begona Garcia’s sticks. Seconds later, India bagged its second PC, but Spain goalkeeper Melanie Garcia saved Monika’s shot while Lucia Jimenez showed immense composure to keep out the rebound.

India then created a great opportunity to break the deadlock when Salima Tete set up Vandana Katariya with a brilliant run along the baseline. However, Vandana dinked the ball over the cross bar while trying to chip it over Begona’s reach.

In the penultimate quarter, both teams made a few mistakes while fighting to get on the scorecard. Spain finally sounded the board in the 57th minute through Marta, who scored off a rebound from close range after Clara Ycart’s initial shot was saved by Savita.

Leading by a goal, Spain did not make life easy for itself as it was reduced to nine players for the final two minutes. But, India failed to make use of the advantage.