Rajini Krishnan posts comfortable victory

CHENNAI: Veteran Rajini Krishnan of RACR Castrol Power1 recorded yet another lights-to-flag victory – his third successive win – in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc category while Sarvesh Balappa led a podium sweep for Axor Sparks Racing in the Novice (Stock 165cc) class at the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2022 at the Madras International Circuit here on Saturday.

Later, Petronas TVS Racing’s Deepak Ravikumar scripted a grand recovery to post a fine win in the Pro-Stock 165cc category. Petronas TVS Racing, which had failed to pick any points in the first round in Coimbatore last month, missed a 1-2 finish as KY Ahamed, who was hot on Ravikumar’s heels, crashed in the last corner of the final lap.

In the six-lap Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open race, 10-time National champion Rajini was in a league of his own. He started from pole position and was hardly challenged, especially after Ahamed, his closest rival, crashed while attempting an overtake. Ahamed, who was running a close second, made contact with Rajini’s Yamaha R3 and slid to the ground.

As a result, Ahamed’s teammate Ravikumar, who was immediately behind him, was forced to go wide and Rajini disappeared into distance for a comfortable victory. Ravikumar finished second while Speed Up Racing’s Anand Rajendran completed the podium. Meanwhile, Balappa held his nerves and chalked up a hard-fought win while spearheading a 1-2-3 finish for Axor Sparks Racing in the four-lap Novice race. Balappa completed a hat-trick with the triumph on Saturday, having clinched a double in the first round.

Pole-sitter Balappa initially dropped to third, before the race was stopped following an on-track incident. He quickly regrouped and held off teammate Kayan Zuhin Patel after the restart while R Rohan came third. In the Pro-Stock 165cc race, Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing’s Rajiv Sethu and Mathana Kumar of Pacer Yamaha finished second and third respectively.

RESULTS (PROVISIONAL): Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open (Race 1): 1. Rajini Krishnan (11 minutes, 31.191 seconds); 2. Deepak Ravikumar (13:36.221); 3. Anand Rajendran (11:38.032).

Pro-Stock 165cc Open (Race 1): 1. Deepak Ravikumar (11:57.737); 2. Rajiv Sethu (12:00.159); 3. Mathana Kumar (12:09.991).

Novice (Stock 165cc) (Race 1): 1. Sarvesh Balappa (08:48.748); 2. Kayan Zubin Patel (08:49.154); 3. R Rohan (08:52.856)