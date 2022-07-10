MS Dhoni interacts with Indian players after the win in 2nd T20I

In the picture, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan were among others who could be seen taking some lessons from the legendary skipper.

Coming to the match, England pacers, led by Richard Gleeson and Chris Jordan, dominated the Indian batters in the second T20I here at Birmingham as Men in Blue posted a competitive 170/8 in their 20 overs, with efforts from captain Rohit Sharma (31) and Ravindra Jadeja (46*) proving extremely valuable for the visitors.

England had an extremely disappointing day with the bat. The highly-attacking batting line-up could not live up to its hype again, fizzling out in front of Indian pacers.

Indians moved on from their slightly-off batting performance in the first half to bundle out hosts for 121 and capture the series.

Only Moeen Ali (35) and David Willey (33*) could put up some decent scores next to their name