Lalaji Memorial Omega School wins invitational tournament

CHENNAI: Lalaji Memorial Omega International School defeated Ebenezer Matric Higher Secondary School (Korattur) by 45 runs in the final to clinch the MJF Ln K Kuppusami Memorial Invitational Trophy recently. Batting first, Lalaji Memorial Omega School put 233 for eight on the board, thanks to fifties from Adhvick Eswaran (67) and T Dharshan (53). Chasing 234 for the title, Ebenezer School could muster only 188 despite RT Vetriselvan’s (121 off 119 balls, 20 fours) fighting knock.

BRIEF SCORES: Lalaji Memorial Omega International School 233/8 in 50 overs (T Dharshan 53, Adhvick Eswaran 67, P Nishith 30, AS Aswin Adhav 3/37) bt Ebenezer Matric Higher Secondary School (Korattur) 188 in 39.4 overs (RT Vetriselvan 121)