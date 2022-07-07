CFC acquires Croatian forward Sliskovic for upcoming season

CHENNAI: Croatian forward Petar Sliskovic on Wednesday joined Chennaiyin FC after parting ways with German third-division outfit SV Wehen Wiesbaden.

Sliskovic had one year left in his Wehen Wiesbaden contract, but both parties mutually decided to terminate the deal. The 31-year-old, who primarily operates as a striker, has 136 goals and 16 assists in 359 professional matches.

“I am very happy about my move to Chennaiyin. I hear that it is a great club to go to. I will give everything to make sure we succeed,” the Bosnia-born Sliskovic was quoted as saying.

Sliskovic had made his professional debut for FSV Mainz in the German Bundesliga in 2011 and went on to represent the club until 2015. Besides Mainz, the centre-forward has played for other German clubs such as Hallescher FC, Viktoria 1889 Berlin and MSV Duisburg. Swiss team FC Aarau is the only non-German club that Sliskovic has turned out for thus far.

Talking about the latest foreign signing, Chennaiyin co-owner Vita Dani said: “Sliskovic is a great addition to our squad. Having played in different clubs in Germany with top coaches and players, Sliskovic has the experience that some of our youngsters can feed off.”