Arun stars in Income Tax win over Greater City Police

CHENNAI: Arun Kumar netted a double as Income Tax recorded a 3-1 victory over Greater City Police in the CHA Super Division Hockey League Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Wednesday. Arun struck twice within 20 minutes while Rajkumar made it 3-1 for Income Tax two minutes from the final hooter. Ajith had levelled the score at 1-1 for Greater City Police in the 51st minute. The day’s other match between AG’s Office and Chennai Port was not hosted due to water-sprinkling issue at the venue.

RESULT: Income Tax 3 (Arun Kumar 34 & 54, Rajkumar 58(PC)) bt Greater City Police 1 (Ajith 51(PC))