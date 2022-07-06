India docked two WTC points for slow over-rate

DUBAI: India was on Tuesday penalised two ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining slow over-rate against England in the rescheduled fifth Test in Birmingham, which has led to it dropping behind arch rival Pakistan in the points table. India is now fourth in the WTC table behind Australia (84 points and 77.78 percentage points), South Africa (60 points, 71.43 percentage points) and Pakistan (44 points and 52.38 percentage points). The table is prepared on the basis of percentage points and hence despite being second in terms of actual points, India has now slipped to fourth place. After being docked two points, India -- which has played 12 games with six wins, four losses and two draws -- has 75 points (docked five WTC points) but in terms of percentage points, it is a poor fourth with 52.08. Percentage points are calculated on the basis of actual points won divided by total points on offer and multiplied by 100. A Test match win has 12 points, while a draw and a tie give four and six points respectively. India, having won six and drawn two, got 80 points but also lost five points on various counts.