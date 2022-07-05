TN players Jockson, Lijo join Chennaiyin FC

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu players, midfielder Jockson Dhas and defender Lijo Francis, on Monday joined Chennaiyin FC on two-year deals.

Jockson and Lijo, who have made the switch from Bhopal-based club Madan Maharaj FC, are set for their maiden spell in the Indian Super League. They played together at Chennai City FC in two I-League seasons.

“I am so excited to play for Chennaiyin, a club from my home town, and in front of the Tamil Nadu fans,” said Jockson, who has two goals and three assists in 32 professional matches.

After inking a contract with CFC, Lijo, who has 11 appearances under his belt, said: “I am happy to join the Chennaiyin family and I am excited to play in front of the fans.”

Djarmati is one of CFC coach Thomas’s assistants Chennaiyin FC head coach Thomas Brdaric revealed that Croatian Matko Djarmati would be one of his assistants for the upcoming season. The duo previously worked together at Albanian top-division outfit KF Vllaznia.

“He is a brilliant guy with a lot of football knowledge. He is an analyst. He likes to work on the pitch and analyse the opponents. He also likes to communicate. As a human being, he is pretty good. I think he will help us both on and off the field,” German tactician Brdaric said in a video posted by the Indian Super League club on Sunday.

Sabir Pasha, who has been associated with Chennaiyin since 2016, continues as the Indian assistant coach. CFC began its preparation for the 2022-23 season here on Sunday.