Boxer Kalaivani ends up with silver medal in 48kg category finals

CHENNAI: Gitika produced a sensational performance and recorded a 4-1 victory over Kalaivani Srinivasan in the all-Indian women’s 48kg final at the Elorda Cup in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, on Monday.

Gitika handed India its first gold medal by defeating Tamil Nadu’s Kalaivani in an intense summit clash, where both boxers began with attacking intent. While the finalists continued to exchange heavy punches, Gitika effortlessly shifted gears as the bout progressed and did enough to tilt the result in her favour.

“It feels great to win a gold medal in my maiden senior international tournament. This is just the start. I want to win more medals at the senior level,” said Gitika after her triumph. Besides Gitika, Alfiya Pathan finished on top of the podium, in the women’s +81kg category. Among men, Kuldeep Kumar clinched a bronze medal in the 48kg category.

The 33-member Indian contingent concluded its Elorda Cup campaign with 14 medals – two gold, two silver and 10 bronze. Women contributed 10 out of the 14 medals.