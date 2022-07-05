Arvindh’s unbeaten ton helps Seshadhri MCC win

CHENNAI: M Arvindh hit an unbeaten 113 (94 balls, 9 fours, 3 sixes) as Seshadhri MCC defeated Autolec ERC by 50 runs in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22 Second Division recently. Batting first, Seshadhri put a massive total of 233 for three on the board, thanks to unbeaten knocks from Arvindh and KD Dinesh Antony (61 not out off 35 balls, 4 fours, 4 sixes). In the second essay, Seshadhri bowled Autolec out for 183.

BRIEF SCORES: First Division: Classic CC 123 in 36.3 overs (S Shrenik 33, S Taarakesh 3/24, Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar 4/25) lost to MAS CC 124/3 in 27.3 overs (Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar 48*, A Deepak 27). Second Division: Seshadhri MCC 233/3 in 30 overs (P Lithish Kumar 32, M Arvindh 113*, KD Dinesh Antony 61*) bt Autolec ERC 183 in 27.2 overs (S Akash 46, R Amaran 36, V Venkatesan 27, P Lithish Kumar 3/14)