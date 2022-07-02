Sports

Australia demolishes Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

Responding to Sri Lanka’s first-essay total of 212, Australia, which resumed on its overnight score of 313 for eight, ended its innings at 321.
Dt Next Bureau

GALLE: Spinners Travis Head and Nathan Lyon scalped four each in the second innings as Australia secured a dominant 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first session on the third day – Friday – of the series opener here. Responding to Sri Lanka’s first-essay total of 212, Australia, which resumed on its overnight score of 313 for eight, ended its innings at 321. Part-timer Head (4/10), who had not taken a wicket in his previous 26 Tests, and Lyon (4/31) ran riot in the second innings as Sri Lanka was bowled out for a paltry 113. Australia needed just five runs to win and opener David Warner completed the formalities in four balls.

BRIEF SCORES: Sri Lanka 212 in 59 overs (N Dickwella 58, N Lyon 5/90, M Swepson 3/55) & 113 in 22.5 overs (T Head 4/10, N Lyon 4/31) lost to Australia 321 in 70.5 overs (C Green 77, U Khawaja 71, A Carey 45, R Mendis 4/112) & 10/0 in 0.4 overs

