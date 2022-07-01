New skipper Bumrah draws inspiration from Dhoni

BIRMINGHAM: Accidental captain Jasprit Bumrah said that leading the India team is the biggest achievement of his career and added that he would go into the rescheduled fifth Test against England remembering the wise words of MS Dhoni, who had no leadership experience at the start but went on to achieve phenomenal success as skipper.

Bumrah only got to know that he will captain the India team on Thursday morning after Rohit Sharma returned another positive test for COVID-19, ruling him out of the last match.

Taking on an in-form England side will be a big challenge, but Bumrah is up for it.

“The taste of success feels good when there is pressure. I am always up for responsibilities and I love to be in tough challenges. As a cricketer, you always want to test yourself in deep waters. I have spoken to many cricketers. Everybody improves and keeps getting better,” he said on the eve of the match.

“I remember speaking to MS, and he told me that he never captained any side before he led India for the first time. Now, he is remembered as one of the most successful captains of all-time.

“So, I am focusing on how I can help the team and not focusing on what I have done before or how the cricketing conventions or the rules have been set.”

It is rare for a fast bowler to lead the India team and Bumrah said that it is a huge honour and responsibility. The pacer has experienced meteoric rise in international cricket, including the five-day version in which he is only four seasons old, having made his Test debut in January 2018.

“Representing India in Tests was always a dream for me and this opportunity to lead the side is the biggest achievement of my career. I am very happy that I have been given this opportunity. I have had immense faith in myself. In every scenario, I have trusted my instincts that have taken me to this level in cricket and I will keep doing that going forward. Nothing changes for me, especially my role. That is what I am going to do as the captain,” Bumrah said.

Bumrah said the visitor is up for the challenge.