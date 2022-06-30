In pics: Nail-biting thriller between India and Ireland

Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat first which saw Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson steering India clear of the early danger after Ishan Kishan would hole out to Lorcan Tucker for cheap.
However, Hooda and Samson would make it took the hosts to the cleaners as boundaries and sixes rained. In between trashing Irish bowlers all around the ground, the duo stitched together India’s highest T20I partnership of 176 runs.
Deepak Hooda's maiden international ton and Samson's elegant 77 off 42 deliveries guided India to a massive 225 even as the middle order failed to fire.
Much to India’s surprise, Ireland came out all guns blazing, Paul Stirling leading the charge. Despite a couple more wickets falling in quick succession, the Irish skipper Andrew Balbirnie took over the wheel as Ireland lunged towards a momentous chase.
Skipper Balbirnie ensured that the two wickets didn't derail the chase as he kept taking the attack to the India bowlers en route to his hal-century. He hammered Harshal Patel for a four and a six but holed out in the deep the very next ball.
The onslaught wouldn’t really stop as Ireland would come menacingly closer to the finishing line. With the equation down to 38 off 18, Harry Tector played a shot out in the deep at a crucial point. Having done his job with the ball, Mark Adair turned the game around with the bat with a six and a four off the penultimate over.
Umran Malik was charged to bowl the final over. He began with two dots but the second ball was ruled a no-ball, which was followed by two fours by Adair. Thankfully for India, Umran finished well and successfully defended eight runs off the last three balls.