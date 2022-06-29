Bumrah to lead India in Edgbaston Test in absence of Rohit Sharma

NEW DELHI: After skipper Rohit Sharma tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, pacer Jasprit Bumrah is all set to lead Team India in the Edgbaston Test against England. India will lock horns with England for the rescheduled fifth Test in Birmingham starting on July 1.

Rohit Sharma tested COVID-19 positive following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. Rohit, who was playing in India's four-day warm-up game against Leicestershire, is currently in quarantine. According to sources, Bumrah will be leading the Men in Blue and he has been informed about this in the team meeting. Bumrah is the vice-captain and will be leading the team till Rohit Sharma recovers from COVID-19.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued an advisory on Monday for players in England to limit their public appearances and hangouts and stay indoors. Though England has lifted bio-bubble and isolation-related barriers, COVID-19 is still not over and players have been unable to completely protect themselves from the virus.

The rescheduled fifth Test is being counted as the fifth match of India's 2021 series in England, which the visitors lead by 2-1. The fifth Test was postponed at the last minute following a COVID-19 outbreak in 2021.