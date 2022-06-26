ISL: Odisha sign Raynier Fernandes on loan from Mumbai City

NEW DELHI: Odisha FC on Sunday announced it has reached an agreement with Mumbai City FC for Raynier Fernandes, on a season-long loan. Raynier Fernandes began his football career with Air India before representing Maharashtra in the Santosh Trophy. His breakthrough season came in 2017-18 with Mohun Bagan AC.

Fernandes made his ISL debut with Mumbai City FC in the 2018-19 campaign and was the breakout star for the Islanders, making 17 appearances in midfield. He had two goals and one assist to show for his efforts. After making 16 appearances in ISL 2019-20, the India international signed a contract extension with the Islanders and went on to play 21 matches in their trophy-winning campaign in 2020-21.

The central midfielder won the Sikkim Governors Gold Cup and finished runners-up in the Federation Cup, Calcutta Football League (CFL), and the I-League, all in his first year at Mohun Bagan in the 2016-17 season. He then returned to Mumbai to represent the Islanders in the Indian Super League (ISL) in 2018. Brought in after the change of ends against Curacao, Raynier made his international debut at the 2019 King's Cup in Thailand and made a strong case for himself in the two games (Curacao and Thailand) and was also utilized in the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup joint qualifier games against Afghanistan and Bangladesh including a start against the latter in the same year.

Raynier went on to win the ISL trophy and the League Shield with the Islanders and secure a spot in the AFC Champions League group stage. On Friday, defender Victor Mongil bid farewell to Odisha FC after spending one season with the Kalinga Warriors, the club confirmed.

The Spanish defender began his playing career with Valladolid, where he later appeared for both their senior team and B team in 2011-12. He played for a number of clubs in Spain before joining FC Dinamo Tbilisi in 2019, which included the Atletico Madrid B team. The Spaniard won the UEFA Europa League while playing for FC Dinamo Tbilisi. The defender additionally contributed to his team's Georgian Premier League triumph.

Before joining the Juggernauts, the 29-years-old full-back played for ATK FC in ISL 2019-20 season and he saw the heavyweights from Kolkata lifting the championship. In his one-year stint at the Odisha FC, he played 19 matches and made 70 clearances.