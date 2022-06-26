Sports

ISL: Florentin, Paul Pogba’s brother, signs for Bagan

“It feels exciting to have joined a club as big as ATK Mohun Bagan. It makes me very proud. I look forward to the day I turn up in green and maroon,” the 31-year-old Florentin, who made the switch from French Ligue 2 club FC Sochaux-Montbeliard, said in a statement after inking a two-year deal with the Kolkata giant.
Dt Next Bureau

KOLKATA: Indian Super League club ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday announced the arrival of central defender Florentin Pogba, the elder brother of the 2018 World Cup-winning French midfielder Paul Pogba.

“It feels exciting to have joined a club as big as ATK Mohun Bagan. It makes me very proud. I look forward to the day I turn up in green and maroon,” the 31-year-old Florentin, who made the switch from French Ligue 2 club FC Sochaux-Montbeliard, said in a statement after inking a two-year deal with the Kolkata giant.

“This is a new challenge for me. It will give me a chance to know the country, a new championship and many clubs. It is huge to me,” added Florentin, a Guinea international who has plied his trade in France, Turkey and the United States.

Welcoming Florentin to the club, head coach Juan Ferrando said: “He is someone who tries to prove himself by coming out of the comfort zone. He is a goal-setting footballer. He can create an attack from defence and provide good forward passes.” On his Instagram story, Paul wrote: “I wish you (Florentin) all the best at your new club ATK Mohun Bagan FC.”

ATK Mohun Bagan
Indian Super League
Florentin Pogba
2018 World Cup-winning French midfielder Paul Pogba

