Women’s team records 34-run win over SL

DAMBULLA: The bowlers choked the Sri Lanka team after Jemimah Rodrigues delivered a vital knock on her return as India secured a convincing 34-run victory in the first women’s T20 International here on Thursday.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, India put 138 for six on the board, thanks to Jemimah’s unbeaten 36 (27 balls, 3 fours, 1 six) and opener Shafali Verma’s run-a-ball 31 (4 fours). Defending a modest 139, the visitor restricted the host to 104 for five as left-arm spinner Radha Yadav (2/22) made her presence felt.

Right after the powerplay, Radha dismissed Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu (16) and Harshitha Madavi (10) in a span of just three balls. Reduced to 27 for three inside seven overs, the home team never got going in the run-chase, which was further derailed by pacer Pooja Vastrakar’s (4-1-13-1) tight bowling in the middle overs.

Deepti Sharma had given India a flying start, dismissing opener Vishmi Gunaratne for one by trapping her LBW. Kavisha Dilhari (47 not out off 49 balls, 6 fours) waged a lone battle for Sri Lanka, with India’s top-class bowling and fielding ensuring a 1-0 lead for the tourist.

In the first essay, India was off to a bad start as opener Smriti Mandhana (1) was sent back by veteran spinner Oshadi Ranasinghe (2/22) in the third ball of the fourth over. In the very next delivery, Sabbhineni Meghana was out for a golden duck after finding Athapaththu.

After stitching a 39run partnership with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (22 off 20 balls, 3 fours), Shafali was undone by Athapaththu (1/7) while going for a big shot. Harmanpreet was trapped in front of the wicket by left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera (3/30), who also accounted for Richa Ghosh (11) and Pooja (14).

When India was in a spot of bother, Jemimah and Deepti Sharma (17 not out off 8 balls, 3 fours) accumulated a quick-fire 32 runs for the unbroken seventh wicket.

BRIEF SCORES: India Women: 138/6 in 20 overs (Jemimah 36*, Shafali 31, Inoka 3/30) bt Sri Lanka Women 104/5 in 20 overs (Kavisha 47*, Radha 2/22)