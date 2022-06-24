Visiting team sets Sep 15 deadline for elections

NEW DELHI: The visiting FIFA-AFC team on Thursday set deadlines to clean up the Indian football mess, asking the stakeholders to get the constitution of the national federation approved by July 31 and conduct elections by September 15, failing which the country could be banned by the world body.

On the conclusion of its three-day visit of the country, the team, led by Asian Football Confederation (AFC) general secretary Windsor John, made it clear that the deadlines would have to be met. A FIFA ban would mean the Women’s U-17 World Cup, to be held in October, be taken away from the country.

“The FIFA wants enough time for the new office-bearers to prepare for the U-17 Women’s World Cup. The elected office-bearers can take charge by September 20. Now, the ball is in the CoA’s (Committee of Administrators) court to help the new constitution of the AIFF (All India Football Federation) get approved by July 31. The state associations have pledged their help,” said a source on the condition of anonymity.

Last month, the Supreme Court ousted the Praful Patel-led dispensation from the AIFF and appointed a three-member CoA to frame a new constitution and hold elections for a new set of office-bearers. The next date for hearing is July 21 (though it is written July 23 on the docket). Once the Supreme Court gives the green signal, the new constitution is expected to be approved within seven days.

The state associations, on Thursday morning, passed a resolution to call a Special General Body Meeting within seven days of approval by the SC. The meeting, which was attended by 35 state associations, also passed a resolution to hold the AIFF elections within 30 days of the approval of the constitution by the General Body, instead of the usual 50 days.