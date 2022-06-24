Bharat impresses; top-order fails

LEICESTER: Wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat impressed with an unbeaten 70, even as India’s top-order failed to get batting practice on the first day of the warm-up match against Leicestershire here on Thursday.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, India’s top guns failed to fire as the visitor slipped to 81 for five. However, Bharat shone during his 158-minute stay in the middle before rain brought an early end to the day’s proceedings at Grace Road.

In all, the 28-year-old hit eight fours and a maximum while facing 111 balls. Mohammed Shami was giving Bharat company on 18 (26 balls, 2 fours, 1 six) as the touring team stood at 246 for eight in its first essay at close of play.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (25 off 47 balls, 3 fours) and Shubman Gill (21 off 28 balls, 4 fours) put on 35 runs for the opening wicket before the latter was dismissed by medium pacer Will Davis (2/64). India’s first-choice wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who is representing the English county side alongside Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah and

Prasidh Krishna, held on to the catch of Gill. For the addition of another 15 runs, India lost the wicket of Rohit.

Hanuma Vihari (3) came to bat at No.3 but departed cheaply of the bowling off pacer Roman Walker (5/24), who was on fire. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer failed to open his account and walked back to the dressing room after facing 11 balls, having nicked Prasidh (1/37) to the waiting hands of Pant.

Ravindra Jadeja (13) too failed to make an impact as he was adjudged lbw off Walker. With five of the team’s batters back in the hut, Kohli and Bharat got together and added 57 runs for the sixth wicket to steady the ship. However, Kohli (33), having struck four fours and a six, fell to Walker.

The 21-year-old Walker then dismissed Shardul Thakur (6) to complete his five-wicket haul and reduce India to 148 for seven.

Umesh Yadav chipped in with 23 runs off 32 balls, hitting four fours, and accumulated 66 for the eighth wicket with Bharat.

BRIEF SCORES: India (1st innings) 246/8 in 60.2 overs (KS Bharat 70*, R Walker 5/24) vs Leicestershire