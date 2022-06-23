Super Gillies targets record-extending fourth trophy as TNPL kicks-off

CHENNAI: It is that time of the year when the hit number ‘Damkutla Dumkutla’, the tournament anthem crooned by music composer R Anirudh, is played on loop.

In keeping with the tagline ‘Namma Ooru, Namma Gethu’ that constitutes an integral part of the song, the Tamil Nadu Premier League has been a breeding ground for next-gen cricketers. Having produced many a quality player via five successful seasons, the TNPL would hope to manufacture more talent in the sixth edition which commences on Thursday.

The League’s action will be brought to you live from four locations – Tirunelveli, Dindigul, Coimbatore and Salem – between June 23 and July 31. The TNPL Season 6 will mark the return of fans, who provide the added drama and festive atmosphere at venues.

Buoyed by the comeback of crowd, the eight playing crews will be hungry to deliver a series of impressive shows. Three-time champion Chepauk Super Gillies, which scripted history last year by becoming the first franchise to retain the TNPL title, would be eager to light up the League again as it hunts for a third crown on the bounce.

Head coach Hemang Badani and captain Kaushik Gandhi will have a star cast at their disposal, which includes wicketkeeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan and all-rounder Rajagopal Sathish. “We have never looked at ourselves as the defending champion. We just take one match at a time, without thinking about the games that are yet to come,” said Hemang.

Meanwhile, TNPL 2021 runner-up Ruby Trichy Warriors is stacked with youngsters, who have industry veterans – comeback man Murali Vijay and skipper Rahil Shah – to look up to.

C Hari Nishaanth-led Dindigul Dragons and Shahrukh Khan’s Lyca Kovai Kings, who qualified for the play-offs but failed to progress to the final in the previous edition, will look to keep their cool in nerve-racking situations.

After missing the top-four bus in TNPL Season 5, Nellai Royal Kings, Siechem Madurai Panthers, Salem Spartans and iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will be determined to crack the play-off code this time.