In cricket and life, graph always moves up and down: Shaw

BENGALURU: Only three half-centuries in five Ranji Trophy games doesn’t match the lofty standards that he has set for himself but a pragmatic Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw also knows that cricket is mirror image of life where the change in graph is the only constant thing.

Leading domestic powerhouse Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy final against a gutsy Madhya Pradesh team is Shaw’s current assignment and he doesn’t want his tunnel vision to waver thinking about not being in England or not even finding his name in the Ireland-bound T20I team.

“I have scored a couple (three) of fifties but that’s not enough for me for sure and no one even congratulated me after scoring a fifty and you feel bad as well (jokingly),” the Mumbai skipper said on the eve of the big final. “It happens sometimes but I am glad that my team is doing well. As a captain, I have to think of all 21 players I have got here and not just about me,” he added. And then the flamboyant stroke-maker turned a tad philosophical.

“In cricket and in life, the graph always goes up and down and it’s never going to always go up. So it’s just a matter of time that I middle those balls and get those big runs again. But right now, I want to ensure that my team is doing fine and is enjoying its game,” the skipper said.

So, doesn’t national comeback bother him at all? “It’s nowhere near my mind you know – comeback to the Indian team. Getting the Cup is my main motive and not thinking anything other than winning this one,” the skipper made his priorities clear.

Youngster’s message to youngsters

At the age of 22, Shaw has played 33 first-class games but when someone asked him about his message for “youngsters” in the team, everyone had to suppress their grin. “First thing I would say is that I am proud of them and how far they have come and just want to say, go there and enjoy. I tell the youngsters in the side that it’s the same kind of things that you have done at U-25 or U-19s, just the degree of difficulty becomes more,” he said.

“For me, the result doesn’t matter but the effort they put in does,” added Shaw.