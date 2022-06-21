Leicester City celebrate iconic club moments with 2022/23 home shirt

LONDON: Premier League club Leicester City on Tuesday revealed its 2022/23 home shirt by Adidas. The 2022/23 launch is accompanied by the club's Create Iconic campaign - a season-long celebration of great Leicester City moments that fixed shirts of past eras into the club's history and embedded them into the memory of every Foxes fan.

Every shirt invokes a memory of a player, a goal, a moment. In 2022/23, Leicester men's and women's teams will be looking to add to those memories, creating moments that will define this shirt's place in Foxes folklore for years to come.

Combining features such as the prominent white collar and neck trim - synonymous with the Jimmy Bloomfield sides of the 1970s - and the popular 'dynamic fox' made famous by the likes of Gary Lineker and Alan Smith in the 1980s, the 2022/23 home shirt carries iconic elements of shirts of past eras.

Shot on location at King Power Stadium featuring players from our Men's, Women's and senior Academy teams, the shirt features Adidas 'aeroready' technology, containing a minimum of 60% recycled content.

Leicester City's opening Premier League fixture of the new season at home to Brentford will take place on Sunday. The fixture was initially scheduled to take place on Saturday 6 August, but will now move to the Sunday, with a slightly earlier kick-off time due to the annual Caribbean Carnival taking place in the city on Saturday.

City's fixture list for the new 2022/23 Premier League season was revealed last Thursday morning, with Arsenal, Southampton, Chelsea and Manchester United also among the first few opponents for Brendan Rodgers' team. In July, meanwhile, the preparations will start to pick up for Leicester, who have already confirmed four pre-season friendlies.

From the non-league set-up in England, to six-time winners of the UEFA Europa League Sevilla, it's a varied collection of teams which will provide the opposition this summer.

The visit of Sevilla on July 31 will inevitably bring back memories for the Foxes faithful, many of whom were there as the Foxes defeated the Spanish outfit in the last-16 of the UEFA Champions League in 2017.

Now managed by Julen Lopetegui, Rojiblancos were placed fourth in La Liga in 2021/22, also reaching the round of 16 in the UEFA Europa League. It's a clash which could see the likes of Rafa Mir and Ivan Rakitic grace Filbert Way.