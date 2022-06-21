India Test team hits nets at Leicestershire

LEICESTER: The India players, including skipper Rohit Sharma and opener Shubman Gill, on Monday hit the nets here ahead of the rescheduled fifth and final Test against England, starting on July 1 in Birmingham.

Rohit and Gill are likely to open the innings for India in the Test. The duo got into the groove as they looked to sharpen their skills during the practice session at the Leicestershire County Ground. Rohit, who was rested for the T20I series against South Africa at home, defended a few deliveries on the front foot while playing the pull shots against the short balls.

India will be based here for a week and play Leicestershire in a four-day warmup match from June 24. The opening duo of Rohit and KL Rahul had played a pivotal role in India securing a 2-1 lead in the Test series in England last year, before the final match was abandoned owing to a COVID-19 outbreak in the away camp.

Rahul, however, will miss the tour this time because of a groin injury, which had also ruled him out of the series against South Africa. His absence has opened the door for Gill to bat at the top.

Gill had played a crucial role in India’s historic Test series win on Australian soil in 2020-21 and will be keen to make a mark in the UK after returning to the squad following last year’s home series against New Zealand.

India’s tour of England also comprises three T20Is and as many ODIs. The visitor will play two warm-up matches against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire before the white-ball series.