ISL: Spain's Carlos Delgado returns to Odisha FC

BHUBANESHWAR: Indian Super League club Odisha FC on Sunday announced the return of the Spanish center-back Carlos Delgado after two years, reuniting with Josep Gombau.

Delgado amassed 1389 minutes of serious game time over 16 matches in his debut season with the Juggernauts in 2019-2020.

With a goal to his name, Carlos had 635 passes combined with 837 touches and a whopping passing accuracy of 86.45 per cent which averages to 39.69 passes per game.

A product of the Malaga CF youth academy, Delgado made his professional debut for the club's B side more than a decade ago. After representing the reserve sides of Real Valladolid, UD Almeria, and a stint with Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam, the center-back signed for Valencia B side in 2012.

Starting with the B team, Delgado eventually made his senior debut for the club in a UEFA Champions League match against Lille. He last played for Castellon in the Spanish third division before joining Odisha FC.

Odisha FC also recently announced the arrival of their new head coach Josep Gombau. The Spanish gaffer had managed the Juggernauts earlier in the 2019-20 season when they finished sixth.

Gombau instantly became a fan-favourite for the brand of football he produced. Carlos Delgado was a pivotal part of that Odisha side too.