Wadia bats for longer IPL in two halves

RAJKOT: Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia opined that the Indian Premier League should be hosted in two separate halves with a significant increase in the number of matches after the BCCI made a ‘killing’ at the recent media rights auction.

The BCCI, spreading the media rights into four bundles, amassed Rs 48,390 crore from the e-auction, nearly three times more than the previous cycle. The IPL is set to have 94 matches from the 2027 season and BCCI secretary Jay Shah has already said that the tournament would have a dedicated two-and-a-half month window in the next ICC FTP calendar.

Speaking to PTI, Wadia congratulated the Board for delivering an innovative media rights strategy but hoped that the IPL gets what is long overdue – more home matches and a bigger season. “IPL has taken cricket to the global level. The IPL has provided the spark cricket needed and made it a global sport. It will get even bigger.

“Having said that, seven matches at home, it is way too less. It should be a minimum of 14. I really see a much longer season. If you cannot have a long season of four months, why not look at two seasons, one in India and one in a different country every year? Indians are everywhere. There is huge potential for having many more games,” said Wadia.

Until last season, when there were eight franchises, teams played 14 league matches on a home and away basis. With 10 teams this year, the format was tweaked but a team continued to play 14 games.

Asked why the home matches need to be doubled, Wadia said: “Too few in my opinion. There has to be a bigger window. In per match value, the IPL is bigger than the EPL (English Premier League) now. Look at the number of games each team plays there (38).”