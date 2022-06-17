IND vs SA: Dinesh Karthik's 55 help India level T20I series over SA

RAJKOT: Avesh Khan's four-wicket haul helps India bowl out South Africa for 87/9 in 16.5 overs as hosts level five-match T20I series 2-2.

Defending a total of 169, Bhuvneshwar Kumar started off economically giving away only 1 run in the opening over.

Hardik Pandya came to bowl in the next over and conceded 12 runs as South Africa scored 13 runs in two overs.

In the third over Bhuvneshwar's delivery went on to hit the helmet of Protea captain Temba Bavuma and he was retired hurt.

The visitors batted steadily but a mix-up resulted in Quinton de Kock's run out for 14 and they lost their first wicket on 24.

In the next over Avesh Khan dismissed Dwaine Pretorius for a duck caught behind by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as South Africa lost their second wicket for 26.

Yuzvendra Chahal gave India the third breakthrough by dismissing Heinrich Klaasen for a leg-before wicket for 8. The visitors scratched their way to the 50-run mark in 9 overs.

The dangerous David Miller was cleaned up for 9 in 11th over to leave Proteas tottering at 59 for 4. Avesh Khan struck thrice in the 14th over dismissing Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj to leave Proteas tottering at 78/7.

In the next over Chahal dismissed Anrich Nortje for 1 and Axar Patel dismissed Lungi Ngidi for 4 as South Africa was bowled out for 87 as Bavuma did not come out to bat to hand India an 82-run win.