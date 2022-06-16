Neeraj Chopra selected for Commonwealth Games 2022

NEW DELHI: Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra headlined the 37-member squad named by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Thursday to compete in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8 this year.

AFI president Adille Sumariwalla expressed confidence that the squad would deliver quality performances.

The squad includes three men Javelin Throwers in Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Rohit Yadav and three Triple Jumpers in Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel and Eldhose Paul.

"We are requesting the Indian Olympic Association to increase our quota by one and to assist in securing accreditation for a couple of athletes. We have also selected a few subject to their proving their fitness and form before the Games," Sumariwalla said.

"Shot Puttter Tajinderpal Singh Toor will have to perform well in Kazakhstan while Amoj Jacob has been selected subject to his recovery and fitness level," the AFI President said.

"Similarly, Discus Throwers Navjeet Kaur Dhillon and Seema Antil Punia as well as Hammer Thrower Sarita Singh will have to perform in Kazakhstan or California. Race walker Bhawna Jat will have to prove her fitness."

Sumariwalla also said Avinash Sable, Neeraj Chopra and Seema Antil Punia, who are training overseas, sought and were granted exemption from appearing in the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Chennai.