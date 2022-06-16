Mumbai in command, takes first-innings lead against UP

BENGALURU: Mumbai produced an incisive bowling display to bundle out Uttar Pradesh for a paltry 180 and take the crucial first-innings lead on the third day of the Ranji Trophy semi-finals here on Thursday.

Resuming on the overnight score of 25 for two, UP could add just 155 runs as Tushar Deshpande (3/34), off-spinner Tanush Kotian (3/35) and Mohit Avasthi (3/39) shared nine wickets between them for Mumbai.

Skipper Prithvi Shaw made 64 off 71 balls with the help of 12 fours as Mumbai finished the day at 133 for one in its second innings, taking an overall lead of 346 runs.

The first UP batter to be dismissed on the day was skipper Karan Sharma (27), who became Avasthi’s first victim. Opener Madhav Kaushik (38) and Rinku Singh (16) tried to rally the innings, but managed to forge only a 32-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Rinku, Dhruv Jorel (2) and Saurabh Kumar (0) then fell in quick succession. Kotian trapped Rinku in front of the wickets while Awasthi accounted for the two other dismissals. At No. 8, Shivam Mavi (48) showed some resistance, but it was too little and too late. Mavi hit four fours and two sixes in his blazing 55-ball knock.

BRIEF SCORES:Semi-finals: Mumbai 393 & 133/1 in 42 overs (P Shaw 64) vs Uttar Pradesh 180 in 54.3 overs (S Mavi 48, T Deshpande 3/34, T Kotian 3/35, M Avasthi 3/39); Madhya Pradesh 341 & 163/2 in 63 overs (R Patidar 63*) vs Bengal 273 in 89.2 overs (S Ahmed 116, M Tiwary 102, P Datey 3/48, K Kartikeya 3/61, S Jain 3/63)