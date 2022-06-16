McGrath backs Pandya, Bhuvneshwar to do well

CHENNAI: Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath feels India all-rounder Hardik Pandya doesn’t need to be told what to do as he is experienced enough and knows what is required to be done.

“A lot of coaches get carried away and think that bowling quick is the most important thing. However, to just run and bowl as quick as you can is not the be all and end all. Holding your action, bowling in good areas, building pressure and taking wickets are just as important. Hardik has got so much experience now. He knows what he needs to do. He doesn’t need to be told by coaches what he needs to do. He is a quality all-rounder, quality hitter. Some games go well, others don’t as well. Overall, he knows what he needs to do,” McGrath, who is Director of Coaching at the famed MRF Pace Foundation, said on Wednesday. When his views were sought on the captaincy of Rishabh Pant, who is leading the Indian team in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa, McGrath said it would be a good learning experience for him.

“It is about experience as well. He is an entertainer. He has to work out a way which is best for him. The culture is set at the top. You have to have a strong leader, who can lead from the front. It is a good learning experience as well,” he added. About veteran Indian bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been doing well in the ongoing T20I series and how crucial his role would be in the World T20 tournament in Australia later this year, McGrath said, “Bhuvneshwar has always done well in Australia. He is a quality bowler who gets movement and has good control and deceptive pace. The experience he has down under will stand him in good stead.”

Turning his attention to budding pacers who train under him at the MRF Pace Foundation, McGrath said he is filled with pride to see youngsters such as Mukesh Choudhary, Prasidh Krishna and Khaleel Ahmed acquitting themselves well on such a grand stage as the IPL.

On English bowling ace James Anderson, McGrath said the swing exponent (with 650 Test wickets) had already set the benchmark too high for anyone to get near it.

“For a fast bowler to take 600 wickets is a remarkable effort and shows his longevity. He is a swing bowler, that is an art form that is rare these days. He has 600 (650 Test wickets). It is up to him how long he goes on,” the legendary Aussie paceman added.

Sharing his thoughts on the death of former team-mate Andrew Symonds which came after the passing of legends Rod Marsh and Shane Warne and in quick succession, McGrath said, “Symonds’ demise puts things in perspective. It has been a tragic year for Australian cricket. It started with my mentor Rod Marsh and then Shane (Warne). Obviously, I was very close with Warne. Now Symonds. Hopefully it will be the last.”

Turning his attention to budding pacers who train under him at the MRF Pace Foundation, McGrath said he is filled with pride to see youngsters doing well