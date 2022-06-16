Harbhajan wishes Tripathi on earning maiden Indian team call-up

The batter had a standout IPL season with SRH. In 14 games he played for his side, he scored 413 runs at an average of 37.55. He scored three fifties this season, with the best score of 76 and a strike rate of 158.23.

He was the second-highest run-scorer for his side. In his IPL career so far, the batter has represented now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In his 76 IPL games so far, he has scored 1,798 runs at an average of 27.66. He has scored 10 half-centuries in IPL so far, with the best score of 93.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the side during the tour while pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be his deputy.

Batters Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson will also make a return to the side.

India's T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.