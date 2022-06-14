Thomas Brdaric appointed Chennaiyin FC’s new head coach

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC have appointed Thomas Brdaric as head coach ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season.

In his most recent spell, the German coach led KF Vllaznia to the Albanian Cup for two successive seasons (2020-21 and 2021-22). The team also finished runners-up in the Albanian Championship in the 2020-21 season. Brdaric was thereafter awarded Coach of the Year 2021.

He also led the Albanian club in the qualifiers of the recently established UEFA Europa Conference League.

The 47-year-old has also had various spells in Germany's lower leagues, including the head coach position of VFL Wolfsburg's U-21 team. In one of his first stints as first team boss, Brdaric won the Regional League and gained promotion with TSG Neustrelitz in the German fourth division in 2014.

He has also reached the North Macedonia Cup Final in 2017 with FK Shkendija as head coach.

In 75 games as head coach, he has a record of 50 wins and 15 draws.

As a player, Brdaric turned out for various clubs across Germany in the Bundesliga including VfB Stuttgart, Hannover 96 and VfL Wolfsburg. His most successful spell though, came at Bayer Leverkusen where he helped his team finish runners-up of the UEFA Champions League and the DFB Pokal in 2002.

He has also represented the German national team acquiring eight caps and scoring once. He was part of the squad that finished third in the 2005 FIFA Confederations League.

Brdaric primarily played as a forward, scoring 102 goals in 342 career appearances.

"I am looking forward to this incredible journey. This will be a great experience and a challenge where we will push further as one team. This is not my first time outside of Germany, therefore I am aware of most circumstances and I am ready to move forward with Chennaiyin FC. I can't wait to get started," said Brdaric after taking over as the club boss.