Star India, Viacom18 & Times Internet win IPL rights at Rs 48K crore

"Since its inception, the IPL has been synonymous with growth & today is a red-letter day for India Cricket, with Brand IPL touching a new high with e-auction resulting in INR 48,390 cr value. IPL is now the 2nd most valued sporting league in the world in terms of per match value!," said Shah in his tweet.

"I am thrilled to announce that STAR INDIA wins India TV rights with their bid of Rs 23,575 crore. The bid is a direct testimony to the BCCI's organizational capabilities despite two pandemic years.

"Viacom18 bags digital rights with its winning bid of Rs 23,758 cr. India has seen a digital revolution & the sector has endless potential. The digital landscape has changed the way cricket is watched. It has been a big factor in the growth of the game & the Digital India vision," he added.

The 33-year old Shah also thanked all the bidders for showing interest in securing the IPL media rights, adding that the board will utilise the revenue generated from the cash-rich league to strengthen our domestic cricket structure