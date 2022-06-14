Sony congratulates winners for bagging IPL media rights, hails BCCI

“We’ve seen the league grow and would have liked to see it on the Sony Network again. In this regard, we made a reasonable bid, considering all the expected returns. We had to factor in the market’s anticipated expansion and potential economic and other concerns over the next five years. Fiscal prudence, in my opinion, is critical for strategic management,” he said.

In a first of its kind e-auction conducted by the BCCI for three days, Star’s winning bid TV rights (Package A) was worth Rs 23,575 crore (Rs 57.5 crore per match) whereas Viacom18 shelled out Rs 23,758 crore to claim Packages B & C for digital rights exclusively.

Viacom 18 also got the rights for Australia, South Africa, UK regions in Package D while Times Internet got the MENA and US.