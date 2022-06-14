Sports

Croatia crush France’s hopes of making it into final four

With this loss, France remained winless in the UEFA Nations League so far, with only two pints and remained at the bottom of the Group 1 points table.
SAINT-DENIS: France’s hopes of qualifying for the final four of the ongoing UEFA Nations League, got crushed on Monday after they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Croatia.

The match began with Croatia taking an early lead in just five minutes when Modric converted a penalty after Ibrahima Konate fouled Ante Budimir. It was Modric’s 22nd goal in 152 games for Croatia.

Kylian Mbappe had a couple of chances but Ivica Ivusic saved comfortably as Croatia dominated the proceedings. Antoine Griezmann replaced Matteo Guendouzi with 10 minutes left in a last-ditch attempt by Deschamps to salvage a point.

In the end, it was Croatia who walked away with three more points added to their tally. After this win, Croatia moved to the second spot of the Group 1 points table, with two wins, one loss, and a draw.

