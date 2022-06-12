IND vs SA: Dinesh Karthik feels blessed to be back in Indian colours

CUTTACK: Ahead of the second T20I against South Africa, India batter Dinesh Karthik said that is a special feeling to perform and practice in front of Cuttack's crowd.

Team India will be squaring off with South Africa for the second Test of the five-match series, here at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, on Sunday.

"India as a cricketing nation, we are blessed because people enjoy how we go about things and they have a certain sense of love and affection for us, especially in the states where do not get to watch international matches, much often. Practising in front of such a crowd is always special and it's a good feeling," said Dinesh Karthik in a video posted on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Twitter.

After a seven-wicket loss to South Africa in the first T20I match of the five-match series at home, Team India will be looking forward to levelling the series when they take on the Proteas in the second T20I at Cuttack. On the other hand, South Africa will be looking forward to continuing its good run in India.

Having not lost a T20I series in India against the Men in Blue, the Proteas will be looking forward to adding another series win to their accomplishments. Coming to the first clash, chasing 212 South Africa lost wickets at regular intervals and were 81/3 when David Miller and Rassie Van der Dussen came in for the rescue.

The two batters eventually put up an unbeaten and match-winning partnership of 131 runs for the fourth wicket and brought up their fifties.

Earlier, after being put to bat first, India posted 211/4 in 20 overs. Ishan Kishan smashed 76 off 48 while Hardik Pandya also played the quick-fire knock of unbeaten 31 off 12. South Africa has a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.