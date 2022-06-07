Sports

Anurag Thakur felicitates Khelo India Kabaddi champions

The minister gave a surprise visit to Panchkula's Tau Devi Lal Stadium, where he not only enjoyed watching the girls' final Kabbadi match between Haryana and Maharashtra but also gave away medals to the winning Kabaddi teams of KIYG.
PANCHKULA: Sports minister Anurag Thakur felicitated the young Kabaddi champions of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2021 here on Tuesday.

The minister gave a surprise visit to Panchkula's Tau Devi Lal Stadium, where he not only enjoyed watching the girls' final Kabbadi match between Haryana and Maharashtra but also gave away medals to the winning Kabaddi teams of KIYG.

After meeting and facilitating the young Kabaddi players, Anurag Thakur also saw the finals of the KIYG women's volleyball match and met and motivated the young women volleyball players who participated in the finals.

Speaking at the event, the minister said, "Haryana as a venue is very apt since the culture of sports is so strong here. We have a huge number of talented athletes who are performing very well and all they need is the right opportunities which we are providing constantly."

He was accompanied by sports minister of Haryana Sandeep Singh and veteran long jumper and Athletics World Championships bronze medallist Anju Bobby George.

