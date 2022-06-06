Wales defeats Ukraine 1-0, seals World Cup berth

CARDIFF: Wales ended its 64-year wait for a place in the World Cup Finals as it defeated Ukraine 1-0 on Sunday to dash the war-torn nation’s hopes of reaching Qatar.

An own goal from Ukraine winger Andriy Yarmolenko, who headed a Gareth Bale free-kick into his own net, decided the qualifying contest. Ukraine’s journey ended in a cruel way as Oleksandr Petrakov’s team, which beat Scotland in the play-off semi-finals, showed a level of football that merited a place in the global tournament.

There were emotional scenes at the end as Ukraine’s disappointed players showed appreciation to their supporters – about 2,000 – at the Cardiff City Stadium. They were then joined by the Wales players, who also saluted the Ukrainian fans before undertaking their own lap of honour.

The home crowd created a rousing atmosphere with an outstanding rendition of its national anthem but despite the loudness and passion, Ukraine was on top from the outset. Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey was busy in the opening half, making three vital saves to keep the score level.

Oleksandr Zinchenko had the ball in the net, from a quickly taken free-kick, but referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz had not blown his whistle and the effort was ruled out. Hennessey did well to deny Roman Yaremchuk after the latter found himself clear on goal. The Wales custodian was alert to get down to a dangerous Zinchenko drive and then smothered the ball from the feet of Viktor Tsygankov.

Wales grabbed the lead against the run of play in the 34th minute as Bale fired a low free-kick from 25 metres out and Yarmolenko’s stooping header flew into the net past a helpless Georgiy Bushchan. Aaron Ramsey missed a glorious chance to double Wales’s lead after the break, side-footing wide from a great position, while Neco Williams drilled a well-struck shot against the post.

But Wales, which last appeared in the World Cup Finals in 1958, had Hennessey to thank again. He pulled off a fine one-handed save from substitute Artem Dovbyk’s powerful header six minutes from the end.

RESULT: Play-offs: Final: Wales 1 (A Yarmolenko 34(OG)) bt Ukraine 0