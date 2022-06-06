Vignesh stars with fifer as Vijay bundles Rovers out for 113

CHENNAI: Medium pacer L Vignesh (5/37) bagged a five-wicket haul as Vijay CC secured a crucial 40-run first-innings lead against Jolly Rovers CC on the opening day – Sunday – of the TNCA First Division League semi-final contest at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here.

Electing to field after winning the toss, Vijay bundled Jolly Rovers out for a paltry 113 in 36.4 overs, thanks to Vignesh’s fiery opening spell. In reply, Vijay stood at 153 for four at stumps on Day One. Vignesh, who opened the attack alongside fellow pacer J Kousik, delivered a crucial first spell that read 8-1-20-4 as Jolly Rovers was struggling at 81 for eight at lunch.

In the seventh over of the second session, Vignesh completed his fifer by dismissing No.11 P Sakthi (7). M Mohammed (2/18) and Kousik (2/19) played the supporting roles to perfection, bagging two scalps each in a dominant performance by the Vijay bowlers. Jolly Rovers dearly missed the services of the Baba twins – Aparajith and Indrajith – who were unavailable for the last-four clash after contracting the coronavirus.

In response, Daryl S Ferrario (58 batting off 127 balls, 5 fours, 2 sixes) guided Vijay to 153 for four and was unbeaten along with Shahrukh Khan (27 batting) at close of play.

At the SSN College Ground, the MRC ‘A’ batters put on a show as their team posted 375 for eight in its first essay against Grand Slam CC. Skipper Ravichandran Ashwin (81 off 108 balls, 11 fours, 2 sixes) and No.3 B Anirudh Sitaram (71 off 116 balls, 6 fours, 1 six) put on 107 runs for the second wicket while SR Athish (71 batting off 99 balls, 11 fours, 1 six) and Rishi Dhawan (50 off 68 balls, 6 fours) stitched a 79-run eighth-wicket partnership.

Left-arm spinner Manimaran Siddharth (4/94) was the best bowler for Grand Slam, which was invited to field after MRC ‘A’ won the toss.

BRIEF SCORES:Semi-finals: At SSN College Ground: MRC ‘A’ 375/8 in 86 overs (Ravichandran Ashwin 81, B Anirudh Sitaram 71, Rishi Dhawan 50, SR Athish 71*, Manimaran Siddharth 4/94, R Aushik Srinivas 2/62, M Abhinav 2/38) vs Grand Slam CC.

At MA Chidambaram Stadium: Jolly Rovers CC 113 in 36.4 overs (NS Harish 39*, L Vignesh 5/37, J Kousik 2/19, M Mohammed 2/18) vs Vijay CC 153/4 in 46 overs (Daryl S Ferrario 58*, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 29, Shahrukh Khan 27*, Jalaj Saxena 2/60)